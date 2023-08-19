Del Oro falls to Sanger West in program's first varsity football game

Aug. 19—If Del Oro's first varsity football game is any indication, brighter days are ahead.

The Suns had a firsthand look at what the future could hold and a difference a year can make, with visiting Sanger West providing the blueprint in a 61-0 victory on Friday night, the school's first win in program history.

"Just talking to the other coach right now, he said 'I get it, I see what you're going through. It's exactly what we went through, those growing pains,'" first-year Del Oro coach Pete Hernandez said. "'If you continue to fight the good fight, you guys are going to get better.'" And I fully, whole-heartedly believe that."

The Hornets, who were 0-10 in its first varsity season last year, opened its second campaign by showcasing the benefit of a year of varsity experience with a dominating performance, exploiting an inexperienced Del Oro squad to put the game out of reach early.

"Having a lack of leadership kind of hinders us in ways, but more in terms of just numbers (of players), and we're just very young kids right now," Hernandez said. "They're learning and they're trying hard. But this is a varsity game, and it's very fast and at times it's going to be a little more than they can handle. They're going to learn, they're going to get better and then we're going to improve."

While the Suns' offense struggled to move the ball all night, the team did have its moments, highlighted by a diving catch by sophomore Adrian Gracian on a pass from Keenan Starling for a game-high 19 yards and a rare first down near midfield.

Unfortunately, Del Oro was sacked the next two plays, and then following a false start, the drive halted with an incomplete pass and an ensuing punt.

"At times it's really difficult to overcome the things that you don't really have right now at the moment," Hernandez said. "I mean we're going to get those things, we're working on those things, but right now it was a little hard to overcome."

Trying to navigate through those types of obstacles is something Sanger West coach Rob Thompson can relate to.