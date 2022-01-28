Deke Adams Hired as New Defensive Line Coach

A week after the firing of Jermial Ashley, Arkansas has found his replacement.

Deke Adams, who spent last season coaching the defensive line at Florida International, has been named the defensive line coach on Sam Pittman’s staff. Brandon Marcello of 247Sports was the first to report the hire.

Adams brings a wealth of Southeastern Conference experience to Arkansas. Prior to his season at Florida International, Adams spent time at South Carolina, Ole Miss, and Mississippi State. While at South Carolina from 2013-15, Adams coached No. 1 overall selection in the NFL Draft, Jadeveon Clowney.

The hiring of Adams is the second hire of the week for Sam Pittman. It was announced Tuesday that Dominique Bowman will take over the defensive backs job after Sam Carter announced his plans to join Lane Kiffin’s staff at Ole Miss.

As Pittman enters his third season as head coach at Arkansas, the Adams hire is the third defensive line coaching hire that he has made.