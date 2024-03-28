Dejounte Murray sends the shot away

From the Las Vegas mayor to a certain designated hitter, these are the individuals who will determine how the 2024 season plays out.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman celebrate the start of baseball season with an Opening Day starter draft, as well as give their picks for the 2024 major awards and reaction to Jordan Montgomery signing with the D-backs.
Which teams rebuilt over the winter, and which ones are running it back? Here's what the numbers say.
The reigning NWSL Championship Game MVP is out for the season.
Messi will have a busy 2024 as he looks to deliver titles for Inter Miami and Argentina.
Ready to take your fantasy baseball draft prep to the next level? We've got you covered with everything you need for 2024?
Rubenstein now owns his hometown team.
The Yankees shored up their infield one day before Opening Day.
There are 256 potential Final Four combinations left. Here’s a look at 16 compelling ones.
Jordan Montgomery is changing sides from the 2023 World Series.
The NFL changed its tune on Christmas Day games thanks to their success last season, despite this year's holiday falling on Wednesday.
The Bears will have a huge presence in Canton on Hall of Fame weekend.
Charles McDonald is joined by ESPN NFL Draft Expert Jordan Reid to dive into the 2024 NFL Draft, new rule changes and more. Charles and Jordan start with giving their favorite sleeper prospects (outside the top 50) your team should draft. They discuss Malik Washington, Javon Bullard, Christian Haynes, Audric Estime and more before diving into a deeper conversation on the rising draft stock of Spencer Rattler and whether his maturity concerns are legitimate, plus Jayden Daniels and the new trend of skipping pre-draft testing. Later in the show, Charles and Jordan react to the latest rule changes in the NFL, including the new kickoff rule (and why Charles loves it), the hip drop tackle and how it'll be enforced and the additional coach's challenge (and why Charles is against it).
With just a couple days left until MLB Opening Day in full, Fred Zinkie highlights nine players who could tell the story of 2024 fantasy baseball.
Since 2012, the NFL trade deadline has been scheduled for the Tuesday after Week 8.
Jason Fitz is joined by the great Nate Tice to prepare for the 2024 NFL Draft the best way they know how: a full first-round mock draft done live on the show. The duo start off by reacting to the biggest NFL news from the weekend, including some rule changes to come out of the NFL owner's meetings and the Tennessee Titans trading for CB L'Jarius Sneed. Fitz and Nate give their thoughts on the hip drop tackle ban, an additional coach's challenge, the Titans' plans for the future and more. Next, the two hosts dive into their first round mock draft and alternate making picks. Some of the more contentious selections include Rome Odunze to the Chicago Bears, the Las Vegas Raiders passing on a quarterback, Brock Bowers to the Los Angeles Rams, Bo Nix to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and many more.
The Broncos are feeling frisky with that No. 12 pick.
The Yahoo Fantasy crew reveals some of their favorite draft-day value picks with just a few days left until MLB Opening Day.
Clingan had 14 points, 14 rebounds and 8 blocks.
Houston held on in an overtime thriller on Sunday night to beat Texas A&M, and both UConn and San Diego State flew to blowout wins.