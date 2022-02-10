Dejounte Murray reacts to Spurs trading Derrick White to Celtics

Dejounte Murray shares confused reaction to Derrick White trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

What should we make of the Boston Celtics acquiring Derrick White from the San Antonio Spurs?

The C's reportedly sent Josh Richardson, Romeo Langford, and a protected 2022 first-round pick to San Antonio in exchange for White. Judging by Spurs guard Dejounte Murray's instant reaction to the deal, C's fans should be feeling optimistic.

Tell us how you really feel, Dejounte.

It's easy to see why Murray was taken aback by the Spurs parting ways with White. The 27-year-old is a defensive-minded guard with exciting upside. He averaged 14.4 points and 5.6 assists per game for the Spurs this season and led the team with a 0.110 defensive win share.

That said, the Celtics gave up quite a bit in this trade. Richardson was a key contributor off the bench for Boston this season and Langford, while he never reached his potential with the C's, is only 22 years old. He's only three years removed from being drafted No. 14 overall.

Only time will tell which team "won" the trade. But if Murray's reaction is any indication, it's already feeling like a loss in the San Antonio locker room.