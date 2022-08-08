2022 NBA Rookie Portraits

It all started on the court when new Hawk Dejounte Murray and the Magic’s No. 1 pick Paolo Banchero took the court at Isaiah Thomas‘ annual summer pro-am, Zeke-End. Murray gave Banchero an early “welcome to the NBA” moment with a fake then up-and-under into a self alley-oop off the backboard.

Another video has Murray saying as he comes off the court, “That’s who they came to see? It’s a man’s league, he a little boy.”

But on the court was just the start of this beef.

After the game, Murray posted the above video to Instagram with the words “WELCOME TO THE BIG LEAGUES!!!!!!” Pretty soon, Banchero responded that Murray had unfollowed him after that and said a few words about defense.

Paolo had a message for Dejounte Murray after this play 😅 (via Paolo5/IG) https://t.co/atgrTsbsCU pic.twitter.com/Ye1WsMXUb1 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 8, 2022

Murray fired back later (with some NSFW language thrown in).

Dejounte Murray with the clap back 👀 https://t.co/Rrtk6Z5QAs pic.twitter.com/FXrJiNjKaq — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 8, 2022

Usually, guys have to be in the league for a bit to get a beef going, but the No. 1 pick got one with an All-Star months before training camps even start. Impressive.

Dejounte Murray, Paolo Banchero may have beef after pro-am showdown moves to Instagram originally appeared on NBCSports.com