Dejounte Murray ignores social distancing to dunk all over his neighbors

San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray wanted to do a nice thing, but picked a bad time to do it. The 23-year-old Murray showed his basketball skills weren’t rusty by dunking on some kids Tuesday, but violated social-distancing recommendations in order to do so.

Murray posted video of the “game” on Instagram. He did not go easy on the kids.

Murray showed the kids no mercy as he threw down vicious dunk after dunk. While watching those kids get destroyed on the court is fun, it’s tough to ignore Murray and everyone else involved ignoring social-distancing recommendations.

While Texas has started to open up, Gov. Greg Abbott has still asked citizens to use caution around others. On his official site, Abbott recommends people “minimize social gatherings and minimize in-person contact with people who are not in the same household.” Murray and everyone else in the photo appear to be violating both points. They are standing right next to each other.

Murray’s impromptu dunk contest illustrates how difficult it will be for the NBA to pull off a season restart without issues. Even if the majority of players are on board with the idea, every single player needs to follow strict rules to ensure the rest of his teammates — and the rest of the league — don’t get the coronavirus.

One positive test has the ability to take away basketball before games even get underway. In order for a restart to work, players have to take social distancing seriously, even when they think they are doing a nice thing for others.

More from Yahoo Sports: