Dejounte Murray with the hoop & harm

That won't hurt the trade value.
Dan Titus examines the fantasy hoops landscape for this week, highlighting his favorite adds to give your team a boost.
The NASCAR Cup Series will embark upon a 36-race calendar in 2024, introducing one completely new track, welcoming back an iconic circuit and shuffling its playoff deck.
Super Bowl LVIII went from a slog to an instant classic with ramifications that will shape both conferences this offseason and the 2024 season. Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens provide their biggest takeaways from the Chiefs dramatic overtime win over the 49ers and look ahead to how each team will look in 2024.
Fred Zinkie suggests taking a big name early to anchor your outfield and then picking your spots at a deep position with intriguing names.
Fantasy baseball analyst Scott Pianowski kicks off his Shuffle Up series for 2024 with the catchers, revealing his salary-cap draft tiers.
Andy Reid is one of just four head coaches to win three Super Bowl rings. And if the soon-to-be 66-year-old presses on, his ascent among the league’s GOAT coaches appears to have plenty of juice left in it.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab join forces in Las Vegas, Nevada to recap a dramatic Super Bowl VLIII and discuss the fallout for both the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers. Fitz and Frank recap the game key moment by key moment and discuss the fallout for each team and for the entire NFL. The Chiefs are one of the most dominant teams we've seen in football history (led by one of the most dominant quarterbacks in Patrick Mahomes) and they don't appear to be going anywhere, so the hosts spend plenty of time dissecting where this Chiefs team ranks historically and who in the NFL can be counted on to give them a fight in the next few seasons. The duo also discuss Usher's halftime show, how much of the blame Kyle Shanahan deserves for the 49ers loss, whether or not Las Vegas was a success as a Super Bowl venue and much more.
Everything you need to know injury-wise for Super Bowl LVIII.
BetMGM has received 'multiple' six-figure bets on the 49ers to win Super Bowl LVIII.
More like Wasted Management.
A loss to the Raiders was among the big moments in the Chiefs' season.
The 49ers are a small favorite over the Chiefs in the Super Bowl.
Super Bowls are usually won and lost in the margins, and these matchups promise to be impactful.
Itching to get your fantasy baseball team drafted already? Our analysts have compiled their rankings for every position to help you build the best team possible!
Eppler resigned as Mets GM at the end of the 2023 season.
The Big Game is almost here! Dalton Del Don offers up his top single-game plays for Chiefs vs. 49ers clash.
Our positional preview series continues for the 2024 fantasy baseball season with the catchers, as Scott Pianowski shares his backstop analysis.
There's one specific 49ers winning margin that would be the worst-case scenario for BetMGM.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top second basemen ranked going into the 2024 season.