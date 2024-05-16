Dejounte Murray could be an ideal addition for the Warriors

Chris Paul’s tenure with the Golden State Warriors could come to an abrupt end during the summer. The veteran guard has one year remaining on his current contract, which is worth $30.8 million for the season. That year is non-guaranteed. As such, the Warriors could choose to trade Paul or waive him and allow him to enter free agency. Either way, Golden State would need to pinpoint a replacement.

According to a Western Conference executive who spoke with Heavy on Sports Sean Deveney, under the condition of anonymity, the Warriors should take a closer look at Dejounte Murray as a potential replacement for Paul. The Atlanta Hawks guard could potentially be available via trade during the offseason.

“Of all the guys they might be able to trade for, he is probably realistic because he does not make a ton of money and they could add him, put him in Chris Paul’s spot, give up two first-round picks and now you’ve gotten some defense in there, you’ve got another scorer in there, you have a guy who make some sense,” The executive said. “…He’s 6-foot-5, he can guard three spots, he is an OK shooter and he won’t break your bank.”

Murray is a high-level point-of-attack defender who can create for others and pressure the rim. He would instantly improve Steve Kerr’s rotation and give Golden State a younger, more mobile guard to help run the second unit.

The Warriors are expected to be active in retooling their roster this summer. After failing to make the postseason this season, some changes need to happen. Murray could be an ideal fit, helping to bridge the gap between the veteran core and younger players breaking through. Golden State would be wise to check on his availability.

Story originally appeared on Warriors Wire