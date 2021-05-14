James Harden returned and had 18 points on eight shots, 11 assists, seven rebounds, two steals and two blocks in the Nets’ 128-116 win over the Spurs last night.

He looked great.

Except when sticking out his leg in an apparent attempt to trip San Antonio guard Dejounte Murray.

Murray in a since-deleted tweet quote-tweeting video of the play:

Harden and Murray have a history.

I don’t know what Harden intended last night. Everything looks more deliberate in slow motion.

The case it wasn’t purposefully dirty: Harden can be a lazy defender, and sticking out a foot to stop someone is an instinctive move when being lazy.

The case it was purposefully dirty: Just watch it.

At minimum, it was reckless.

More on the Nets

2021 NBA playoff picture, standings with four days left: Can Lakers avoid... NBA Power Rankings: Philadelphia finishes the season on top Harden expected back for Nets, but now Irving questionable

Dejounte Murray calls James Harden a ‘Suckaaaaaaa’ over attempted trip originally appeared on NBCSports.com