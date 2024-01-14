Dejounte Murray with a 2 Pt vs. Washington Wizards
Jake Fischer and Dan Devine discuss how Kawhi Leonard’s contract extension will upset free agency, where Dejounte Murray should be traded and why the vibes are bad in Golden State.
Ward spent two seasons at Washington State and announced on Jan. 1 that he wouldn't use his last year of eligibility.
The Longhorns have locked in their head coach after a Big 12 championship and a trip to the College Football Playoff.
The Buckeyes are bringing a ton of key pieces back from their 2023 team.
Less than one month from the NBA’s annual trade deadline, there remain few marquee names involved in active discussions. But Murray has plenty of interest.
No, The Beatles didn't arrive in Tuscaloosa Friday night. That was Kalen DeBoer.
Here's how to watch all six NFL wild card playoff matchups this weekend.
Kalen DeBoer has some legendary shoes to fill at Alabama. But history hasn't been too kind to coaches who follow all-timers.
Saban, Belichick, Carroll, Woods and a new-look NFL playoffs all combined for a momentous, nothing-will-ever-be-quite-the-same week.
There are several intriguing wild-card matchups, so lean on Dalton Del Don to help you set the best daily fantasy lineup for an action-packed weekend.
Texas said Friday it was "just getting started" with a video of Sarkisian.
The 2024 Olympics provide a major exposure opportunity for the NBA.
The announcement had been expected since Harrison sat out Ohio State's Cotton Bowl loss to Missouri.
Three games will take place in London, and one game will be held in Munich.
Ewers is back for a third season with the Longhorns.
The move is pending final approval from the NBPA.
The Yankees got some much-needed rotation help Thursday.
The Cowboys are big favorites, which just increases the heat on them.
The NCAA is expected to levy significant penalties on FSU in the most serious and unprecedented sanctions handed down in the first 2 1/2 years of NIL.
Jason Fitz is joined by his trusty sidekick Frank Schwab as the dynamic duo get ready for the first round of NFL playoff games this weekend. Fitz and Frank start off by reacting to the big news of the day: Pete Carroll and Bill Belichick are both no longer head coaches of their respective teams. The duo discuss the fallout of these moves and what could be next for the legendary coaches and their teams. Next, Fitz and Frank preview every Wild Card game this weekend by asking one big question that will get answered by Monday night. The duo go back and forth on Joe Flacco's ceiling, Buffalo's ability to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Los Angeles Rams and their matchup against the Detroit secondary, how bad the Philadelphia Eagles are and much more. Later, Fitz is joined as always by former NFL GM Michael Lombardi, who gives his unique insight into the end of the Bill Belichick era in New England, as well as his thoughts on the Pete Carroll and Mike Vrabel departures.