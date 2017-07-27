DeJong continues hot streak as Cardinals roll past Rockies

St. Louis Cardinals' Matt Carpenter (13) scores past Colorado Rockies catcher Ryan Hanigan during the fourth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 26, 2017, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Paul DeJong homered and Randal Grichuk had a career-high four hits as the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Colorado Rockies 10-5 on Wednesday night to complete a three-game sweep.

St. Louis has won four of five while Colorado has lost four of six.

DeJong's two-run shot in the first inning was his eighth of the month and set a franchise record for a rookie in July. His 14th homer of the season, in just 49 games, ties him for the team lead with Matt Carpenter, Tommy Pham and Jedd Gyorko.

Grichuk, who went 4 for 5, had four singles in his final four at-bats including hits in three successive innings.

Carlos Martinez (7-8) struck out eight and gave up five runs and seven hits in six innings for his first win since June 16. He also kick-started a five-run fourth-inning outburst with a run-scoring single that tied the game 4-all.

Nolan Arenado hit his 23rd homer for the Rockies who are 18-34 in St. Louis since the start of the 2010 season.

Colorado starter Jeff Hoffman (6-3) allowed seven hits and six earned runs in four innings.

Gerado Parra gave the Rockies a 4-2 lead with a two-run double in the third.

St. Louis took the lead for good at 6-4 on a two-run double by Carpenter in the fourth.

Yadier Molina added a two-run double in the sixth to push the lead to 9-5.

St. Louis outfielder Harrison Bader, in just his second game, added three hits.

The Rockies announced after the game that they have acquired right-handed pitcher Pat Neshek from Philadelphia for minor league pitchers J.D. Hammer, Alejandro Requena and infielder Jose Gomez.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rockies: RHP Tyler Chatwood was reinstated from the 10-day disabled list. He had been bothered by a right calf strain. RHP Greg Holland was placed on paternity leave.

Cardinals: RHP Luke Weaver will be called up tomorrow from Triple-A Memphis to start on Thursday against Arizona. Weaver will take the spot of RHP Adam Wainwright, who was placed on the 10-disabled list on Tuesday with back stiffness. Weaver is 9-1 with a 1.91 ERA in 13 starts at Memphis. ... St. Louis recalled RHP Mike Mayers from Memphis before Wednesday's game. Mayers was 5-6 with a 3.49 ERA in 19 games at Memphis. ... Cardinals OF Stephen Piscotty, who is bothered by a groin strain, will begin a rehab assignment on Thursday at Single-A Peoria.

UP NEXT

Rockies: RHP German Marquez (8-4, 4.20 ERA) will start on Friday in the opener of a three-game series at Washington. His eight wins are tied for third among NL rookies behind teammates Kyle Freeland and Antonio Senzatela.

Cardinals: Weaver will open a four-game series at home against Arizona on Thursday. Weaver will be opposed by RHP Zack Godley (3-4, 3.32).