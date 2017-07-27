DeJong continues hot streak as Cardinals roll past Rockies

BY STEVE OVERBY (Associated Press)
St. Louis Cardinals' Matt Carpenter (13) scores past Colorado Rockies catcher Ryan Hanigan during the fourth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 26, 2017, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Paul DeJong homered and Randal Grichuk had a career-high four hits as the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Colorado Rockies 10-5 on Wednesday night to complete a three-game sweep.

St. Louis has won four of five while Colorado has lost four of six.

DeJong's two-run shot in the first inning was his eighth of the month and set a franchise record for a rookie in July. His 14th homer of the season, in just 49 games, ties him for the team lead with Matt Carpenter, Tommy Pham and Jedd Gyorko.

Grichuk, who went 4 for 5, had four singles in his final four at-bats including hits in three successive innings.

Carlos Martinez (7-8) struck out eight and gave up five runs and seven hits in six innings for his first win since June 16. He also kick-started a five-run fourth-inning outburst with a run-scoring single that tied the game 4-all.

Nolan Arenado hit his 23rd homer for the Rockies who are 18-34 in St. Louis since the start of the 2010 season.

Colorado starter Jeff Hoffman (6-3) allowed seven hits and six earned runs in four innings.

Gerado Parra gave the Rockies a 4-2 lead with a two-run double in the third.

St. Louis took the lead for good at 6-4 on a two-run double by Carpenter in the fourth.

Yadier Molina added a two-run double in the sixth to push the lead to 9-5.

St. Louis outfielder Harrison Bader, in just his second game, added three hits.

The Rockies announced after the game that they have acquired right-handed pitcher Pat Neshek from Philadelphia for minor league pitchers J.D. Hammer, Alejandro Requena and infielder Jose Gomez.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rockies: RHP Tyler Chatwood was reinstated from the 10-day disabled list. He had been bothered by a right calf strain. RHP Greg Holland was placed on paternity leave.

Cardinals: RHP Luke Weaver will be called up tomorrow from Triple-A Memphis to start on Thursday against Arizona. Weaver will take the spot of RHP Adam Wainwright, who was placed on the 10-disabled list on Tuesday with back stiffness. Weaver is 9-1 with a 1.91 ERA in 13 starts at Memphis. ... St. Louis recalled RHP Mike Mayers from Memphis before Wednesday's game. Mayers was 5-6 with a 3.49 ERA in 19 games at Memphis. ... Cardinals OF Stephen Piscotty, who is bothered by a groin strain, will begin a rehab assignment on Thursday at Single-A Peoria.

UP NEXT

Rockies: RHP German Marquez (8-4, 4.20 ERA) will start on Friday in the opener of a three-game series at Washington. His eight wins are tied for third among NL rookies behind teammates Kyle Freeland and Antonio Senzatela.

Cardinals: Weaver will open a four-game series at home against Arizona on Thursday. Weaver will be opposed by RHP Zack Godley (3-4, 3.32).