It’s like deja vu all over again for 2021 Cowboys as Ezekiel Elliott invokes Emmitt Smith memories

Strange things are afoot at the Cowboys Circle K. Some eerie and cheery resemblances between the 2021 Cowboys incarnation and that last Dallas championship bunch from nearly 30 years ago are emerging. It’s easy to wave them off as coincidence, but sometimes those coincidences have too many matching parts to ignore.

Like this one from Sunday night’s game-winning drive.

The situation: 3rd-and-11 for the Cowboys at the Minnesota 20. Dallas has just been gifted five yards after a defensive delay of game penalty, making a 3rd-and-16 far more manageable. The Cowboys trail 16-13 with 1:04 to play and face a game-tying field goal attempt if they do not convert.

Checkdown to Checkmate

Coordinator Kellen Moore goes to an 11-personnel package, with three receivers to quarterback Cooper Rush’s left, tight end Dalton Schultz flexed wide to the right and Ezekiel Elliott flanking Rush in the backfield. Dallas will send the three receiver targets deep into the end zone, dropping a Vikings zone deep into space.

The massive clear out on the left gives Elliott ample room to maneuver when he circles out of the backfield:

Rush finds his downfield targets covered and dumps the ball short.

Elliott is bracketed but he catches the ball at speed, and that acceleration gives him an edge on the first duo of Vikings to descend upon him.

Zeke appears to bracketed but as this end zone angle shows, the Vikings have poor angles. Linebacker Anthony Barr, who is closest to Elliott, tries knocking him off balance with a shoulder thrust, but that does nothing to slow Elliott down.

The back now has a running start towards the first down stripe and here has two smaller defenders to beat. Here again, the bull Elliott lowers his shoulders and splits the pair.

Elliott powers past the first secondary man at the 10 and carries the other another six yards to the Vikings four yard line.

3rd-and-11 has become 1st-and-goal, thanks to Elliott’s 15-yard power catch and carry.

The Cowboys would consummate the drive one play later on a Rush to Amari Cooper fade in the back left corner of the end zone. Dallas took the seven points and the game, 20 -16.

For the more historically inclined (read older) Cowboys fans, Elliott’s special brought to mind another storied 3rd-and-11 conversion.

Clutch Runs in the Family

The situation: the 1993 NFC Championship Game, Dallas versus San Francisco. Dallas faces a 3rd-and-11 on the 49ers 47 yard line. They lead 17-13 after scoring a touchdown on their opening third-quarter drive, but risk giving the ball to the dangerous Niners offense if they don’t convert.

Here, Troy Aikman resorts to a check down pass to Emmitt Smith when he finds all of his downfield targets covered. Smith catches the ball well short of the first down and the drive appears imperiled.

But Smith does not give up easily.

He avoids the chasing defensive end Pierce Holt (78) and eludes linebacker Bill Romanowski with a deft spin.

Smith drives forward into a trio of 49ers secondary players and bulls his way to the Niners’ 31.

3rd-and-11 was cashed into a 16-yard gain. Smith finished off the drive a few plays later in the end zone, pushing the lead to 24-13, pushing the Cowboys to their first Super Bowl appearance in 14 years.

Everything Smith could do, Elliott can do too.

Is Cowboys history repeating itself? Historians will say this is folly.

No two situations are alike. The NFL of 2021 is vastly different from the NFL of 1992. The rosters are completely different. The rules are different. The style of the game has evolved.

Never mind the stakes involved. Smith’s conversion was in a playoff game, against a superior foe. Elliott helped a backup quarterback beat a team that’s teetering on the wild-card fence.

Coincidence is not causality. The similarities between Elliott’s conversion and Smith’s do not mean this Cowboys team is destined for a title run.

And yet, the coincidences continue to accrue.

Should we ignore them? Could we?

