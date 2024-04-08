Deja Kelly to stay in college but enter transfer portal

The North Carolina Tar Heels’ women’s basketball program received some bad news on Monday afternoon regarding one of their top players. Guard Deja Kelly has entered the transfer portal after deciding to stay in college for one more season.

Inside Carolina confirmed an earlier report on Monday that Kelly is in the transfer portal with a year of eligibility left. However, Alexa Philippou of ESPN is reporting that a return to UNC is still on the table for Kelly but she will also explore other schools in the process:

North Carolina women’s basketball star Deja Kelly has entered her name into the transfer portal, a source told ESPN Tuesday. It is on the table for her to return to UNC, the source said, but she will also explore other schools.

Kelly has been one of UNC’s best and most consistent players in her four seasons with the program. In 2023-24, she averaged 16.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists.

Over her career at UNC, she’s averaged 15.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game.

It was a tough year for the Tar Heels this past season, going 20-13 and losing in the second round of the NCAA Tournament to eventual champion South Carolina. She did help the Tar Heels reach the Sweet 16 in 2022.

Kelly is the fifth UNC women’s basketball player to enter the transfer portal this offseason.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire