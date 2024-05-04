Deja Kelly officially confirms she won’t return to Chapel Hill

What Deja Kelly did for the UNC women’s basketball program – over the last four years – was nothing short of amazing.

The Tar Heels made the NCAA Tournament in each season, with their furthest run to the 2022 Sweet 16. Kelly was a key each year, averaging double-digit point totals and leading North Carolina in scoring.

Kelly announced her decision to enter the transfer portal earlier this offseason, with a slim glimmer of hope she’d be returning to UNC.

Those possible rumors of a return were officially shot down on Friday, May 3, as Kelly posted a heartfelt message to her X (formerly Twitter) account.

May 3, 2024

We saw Seth Trimble do something similar with the UNC men’s basketball team, though he withdrew his name from the portal and will be playing his third season in Chapel Hill.

If you had asked me about Kelly’s decision to not return a month ago, I think the UNC women’s team would have a much different outlook. Several players entered the transfer portal – luckily for the Tar Heels, they were all reserves.

North Carolina is projected to have a deep roster, though, headlined by the return of star forward Alyssa Ustby. Every other starter is expected back, with Lexi Donarski also electing to use her final year of eligibility in Chapel Hill.

It’s going to be weird not seeing Kelly in Carolina Blue next season, but I wish her luck in her future.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire