Deja Kelly announces transfer portal destination

A few days after announcing she will not be lacing up for the UNC women’s basketball program for the 2024-25 season, Deja Kelly took to social media to announce she will transfer to Oregon.

There’s no denying the impact Kelly has had in building the culture at UNC, using her skill and star status to bring the Tar Heels to new heights.

Kelly has been a problem for opposing teams since day one of her Tar Heel journey.

As a freshman, Kelly averaged 11 points, 2.9 assists, and 2.3 rebounds per game. Since her first season with UNC, Kelly has averaged double figures in points, averaging around 16 points a game, in each of the last three seasons. Kelly has earned three All-ACC honors, ACC-all freshman, and NCAA All-region.

It would be an understatement to say Kelly’s departure isn’t a huge blow to the program, especially seeing her talents with another school and not in the WNBA as expected. Thankfully for the Tar Heels, they will have some key talent joining.

Not only did they land Arizona State’s guard Trayanna Crisp out of the transfer portal, but they also will have 5-star Ciera Toomey, Indya Nivar, and Lexi Donarski joining the team. Not to mention, the return of Alyssa Ustby.

Kelly’s explosive scoring abilities will be missed, but sometimes departures are needed for growth.

