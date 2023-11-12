Deion Sanders vs. Mike Gundy and the Big 12 football games we can't wait to watch in 2024

Welcome to the 2024 matrix, where the Big 12 has 16 teams, where OSU plays both Utah and BYU, where UCF will host Arizona and Cincinnati will host Colorado in this new brain-bending world of college football.

The Big 12 released its scheduling matrix earlier this month, unveiling conference matchups for the next four seasons, through 2027.

While there's still plenty to play for this season, it's fun to look ahead to 2024.

OSU’s nine-game conference slate in 2024 features home games against Arizona State, Utah, Texas Tech and West Virginia and road games at BYU, Colorado, Baylor, TCU and Kansas State.

OSU will not play Iowa State, Kansas, Arizona, UCF, Cincinnati and Houston in 2024.

Under the Big 12’s new scheduling model, all teams will play each other in a home-and-home at least once over a three-year stretch.

While conference realignment stinks for the most part, having all of these new matchups is exciting.

Here are the 10 Big 12 games in 2024 that I’m most looking forward to. As you can see, I went all-in on the new matchups.

The Big 12 Conference logo is seen on the field at Memorial Stadium during the second half of an NCAA college football game between Kansas and Oklahoma State Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

10. West Virginia at Arizona

OK, OK, I get it. I’m the only one excited about the Rich Rod Bowl. But this game is historic! West Virginia and Arizona have never met on the football field. Now the schools, separated by a mere 2,000 miles, are in the same conference.

9. Utah at UCF

Another first-time matchup! These schools are even further apart at 2,300 miles. Intriguing matchup, too, with Kyle Whittingham’s defense against Gus Malzahn’s offense.

8. UCF at Arizona State

Fun fact: These are the two largest Big 12 schools by enrollment. UCF, as of last year, had 68,442 students. Arizona State had 57,588. UCF seems like a sleeping giant given its fertile recruiting ground. Arizona State just seems … sleepy.

7. Kansas State at Colorado

The former Big 12 North foes haven’t played since Colorado left the conference in 2010. Now the Buffs are back in. This is a historic series, which started in 1912 and was played every year from 1948 to 2010. Colorado leads it 45-20-1.

6. Colorado at Kansas

Another Big 12 North battle that will be renewed. Kansas won four of the last five matchups before Colorado bolted, but the Buffaloes lead the all-time series 42-23-3. Both programs are trending upward.

5. Arizona State at OSU

Strange circumstances, as the Cowboys and Sun Devils will meet for the third straight year. OSU and Arizona State played a non-conference home-and-home in 2022 and 2023, and they’ll meet again in 2024, this time as conference opponents. OSU beat Arizona State 27-15 earlier this season in Tempe.

4. Arizona State at Arizona

Sure, it’s never going to make the list of best rivalries in college football, but it’s cool that this in-state clash is now a Big 12 game. The Duel in the Desert was first played in 1899. It’s been a relatively even series, with Arizona leading 50-45-1.

3. Utah at OSU

OSU’s Mike Gundy and Utah’s Kyle Whittingham both took over in 2005, making them the second-longest tenured coaches in college football behind Iowa’s Kirk Ferentz. The teams will meet for just the second time in history. OSU won at Utah 46-6 in 1945.

2. BYU at Utah

The Holy War, as it is known, was played every year from 1922-42, and then again from 1946-2013. BYU won the last meeting in 2021, but the Utes lead the all-time series 59-32-4. Utah might not have wanted to partner up with BYU, but the Utes had little choice as the Pac-12 dissolved.

1. OSU at Colorado

Mike Gundy vs. Deion Sanders? Yes, please. This game not only features two of the most entertaining coaches in college football, but it will send the Cowboys back to Boulder for the first time since 2008. Colorado leads the all-time series 26-20-1.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Big 12 football schedule: OSU-Colorado is league's top game for 2024