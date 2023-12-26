Deion Sanders tweets at Santa Claus to help Colorado overtake Ole Miss in transfer rankings

With Colorado hot on the heels of the Ole Miss football's No. 1 transfer class rank, Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders has sought help from an unexpected ally: Santa Claus.

Sanders took to social media on Tuesday, pleading with the mythical figure to beef up his defensive personnel ahead of the 2024 season. Colorado currently ranks No. 2 in 247Sports' transfer rankings with 18 commits, trailing No. 1 Ole Miss' class of 12 commits by 10.52 points.

Seven of Colorado's 18 commits play on the defensive side of the ball, headlined by four-star defensive linemen duo Samuel Okunlola from Pitt and former LSU Tiger Quency Wiggins. The Buffaloes have recruited six four-star transfers to go along with 11 three-star transfers, but still sit behind Ole Miss in the 247Sports transfer rankings.

Dang, i 👀the portal doing the bank-head bounce. Just when I thought Santa was on his way back to the North Pole he dipped off. Santa please drop another DT, CB ,LB & 1 more Pass Rusher to Boulder. I BELIEVE Santa I BELIEVE ! #CoachPrime @CUBuffsFootball — COACH PRIME (@DeionSanders) December 26, 2023

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin has seen considerable success in the transfer portal, picking up the No. 1 player in the class, five-star defensive lineman Walter Nolen from Texas A&M, as well as four-star edge rushers in Florida's Princely Umanmielen and Tennessee's Tyler Baron.

Colorado transfer portal rankings

With the Rebels' impressive transfer class and significant lead in the transfer rankings, Santa Claus would have to pull off a Christmas miracle for Sanders' Buffaloes to overtake Ole Miss. That said, the former Jackson State coach has once again proven himself adept at navigating the transfer portal.

Though the Buffaloes may be No. 2 behind Ole Miss, this is the second time in as many classes that they have had a top-two class; Colorado ranked No. 1 in the country in 2023 with an absurd 51 transfer portal commitments.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Colorado's Deion Sanders turns to Santa Claus for aid in transfer portal