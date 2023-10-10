Deion Sanders: A 'tremendous chance' Travis Hunter returns for Colorado-Stanford game

Over the past several weeks, Colorado has been without arguably its best player. That could very well change on Friday.

Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders said in his Tuesday news conference there’s “a tremendous chance” two-way star Travis Hunter could play in Colorado's Friday night game vs. Stanford. Sanders added that Hunter has been medically cleared.

Hunter, who starred at Jackson State for Sanders before following him to Colorado, has missed his team’s past three games. He suffered a lacerated liver on a hit from Colorado State’s Henry Blackburn in the team's 43-35 double-overtime victory on Sept. 16.

Colorado has gone 1-2 without Hunter, losing to Pac-12 powerhouses Oregon and USC before securing a 27-24 victory against Arizona State in Week 6.

Sanders’ assessment Tuesday is the latest and most encouraging sign yet that Hunter could soon be returning to the field. A video posted to social media Monday showed Hunter marking star freshman wide receiver Omarion Miller in practice, with Hunter leaping up to make an interception.

In a video by Deion Sanders Jr. on his YouTube channel, Well-Off Media, Hunter and Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders are shown getting into a playful scuffle. Sanders, a former Jackson State standout himself, repeatedly asked his teammate and friend when he’s going to play again.

Hunter was perhaps the brightest star from Colorado’s 3-0 start to the 2023 college football season. In wins against TCU, Nebraska and Colorado State, Sanders had 16 catches for 213 yards as a wide receiver; at cornerback, he two pass break-ups and an interception. He played 144 and 126 snaps in the TCU and Nebraska victories, respectively.

His production, along with the novelty of playing on both sides of the ball, made him one of the early Heisman Trophy front-runners before his injury.

