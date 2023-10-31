Deion Sanders on theft of players' belongings: 'Who robs the Rose Bowl?'

Colorado football coach Deion Sanders called on the NCAA to do something about the fact that his players and staff were apparently robbed at the Rose Bowl Saturday night during their 28-16 loss against UCLA.

He said several of his team members reported missing cash, jewelry and other items from their locker room and will make a list hoping for reimbursement from somebody, though it’s not clear from whom. Police are aware of the allegations and have been in contact with Colorado, UCLA and Rose Bowl officials.

“Who robs the Rose Bowl?” Sanders asked Tuesday during his weekly news conference in Boulder.

It’s not clear what role the NCAA would have in an alleged theft that occurred during a football game. But Sanders wants them to have one in this.

“NCAA, you do something about everything else,” said Sanders, whose team (4-4) faces No. 19 Oregon State (6-2) Saturday night on ESPN. “Do something about this one.”

The NCAA didn’t immediately return a message seeking comment.

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders runs onto the field before the game against Arizona State on Oct. 7, 2023.

“All that stuff should be replaced,” Sanders said. “This is the Rose Bowl. It’s at the grandaddy off them all, right? I’m sure grandaddy has some money. Grandpa should have some money to give these kids. I’m gonna have a list made out for these kids, and I know they’re gonna be truthful about what they lost so we can try to get that back for them. They may not be able to get the items back but we should be able to reimburse.”

Sanders said he himself didn’t have any items stolen but that a camera person had a “significant amount of cash” missing. In the future, he said his team would not depend on “someone else’s security” to safeguard their belongings. He said he wished his players had insurance but didn't. "The insurance part of it we slipped, and we didn’t really educate on them on that," Sanders said.

Like many stadiums, the Rose Bowl uses a private contractor for security. The alleged theft came while millions of other eyes were on the field. The game was officially a sellout with 71,343 and had 4.8 million viewers on ABC as one of the most watched games of the day, according to ESPN.

