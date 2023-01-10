Deion Sanders talks about his new job as head football coach at the University of Colorado
Deion Sanders, the new football coach at the University of Colorado, joins "CBS Mornings" to discuss his new job and Amazon docuseries.
Several former and current Alabama players chimed in about the College Football Playoff national championship
Jackson State football will have a crowded quarterback room with three transfers competing to replace Shedeur Sanders.
This marks the show’s return to the airwaves following a one-year break when it wasn’t televised.
The Justice Department seized more than 55 million shares of Robinhood stock owned by FTX cofounders Sam Bankman-Fried and Gary Wang.
Broncos president Damani Leech hinted that new uniforms might be on the way.
Although many financial experts have been sounding recession warnings for months, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon has been among the most vocal. In fact, in June 2022, Dimon said he was preparing for an economic hurricane. In a recent CNBC interview, Dimon said that inflation has the potential to tip the economy into recession territory.
Bowl game rankings - how good were they? Ranked from the worst to the best, here's our review of all the bowl games.
Stetson Bennett wrote his name into the college football record books by leading the Georgia Bulldogs to a second consecutive national championship with a 65-7 win over the TCU Horned Frogs, Damar Hamlin’s medical team provided an unexpected update on the Bills safety’s health and the NFL coaching carousel is already spinning round. Plus, the Arizona Cardinals made a surprising revelation about who would be consulted on the team’s search to replace fired head coach Kliff Kingsbury.
Jackson State football coach T.C. Taylor is playing the long game with a commitment from high school senior quarterback P.J. Hatter out of Texas.
Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.) on Sunday didn’t rule out the possibility of a motion to vacate the Speakership being put forward during this Congress after Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) secured the top House leadership slot. As he worked to flip holdouts within his party and secure the votes he needed to take the Speakership, McCarthy agreed…
Last week proved both historic and chaotic as Americans viewed vote after vote unfold for the speaker of the House of Representatives. For the first time in a century, the election of a House speaker took multiple ballots to complete because of a handful of obstructionists. Typically, from the time the results of an election are announced until the opening day of Congress, party leaders line up the leadership votes and are eager to govern.
Austin Butler shared the words of wisdom he got from former co-star Leonardo DiCaprio, as well as revealed which scene from Elvis was his favorite to shoot.
The singer might take the stage if "Lift Me Up" gets a nod from the Academy, but another artist did both gigs in 2000.
The Oracle of Omaha has some pearls of wisdom that can guide your investing decisions in whatever kind of market awaits in 2023.
Could the Tampa Bay Buccaneers get their Pro Bowl center back in time for Monday night's wild-card game?
Conagra Brands CFO Dave Marberger joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss company earnings, consumer consumption, how frozen food is benefiting from inflation, managing costs, and the outlook for profit growth.
Thousands of fans packed the stands as the sixth-ranked Red Rocks gymnastics team beat LSU. However, the main story wasn't their big win, but the behavior of dozens of teenage boys.
The White House is moving forward with a proposal that would lower student debt payments for millions of Americans now and in the future, offering a new route to repay federal loans under far more generous terms. President Joe Biden announced the repayment plan in August, but it was overshadowed by his sweeping plan to slash or eliminate student debt for 40 million Americans. Despite the low profile of the payment plan, however, some education experts see it as a more powerful tool to make college affordable, especially for those with lower incomes.
Georgia capped off a perfect 14-0 season with a blowout win over TCU.
Georgia looks to remain college football's team to beat in 2023, but other schools, including Michigan and Alabama, will challenge the Bulldogs.