Deion Sanders still raving about walk-on RB Charlie Offerdahl

Now that we are a few days into fall camp and head coach Deion Sanders has had a chance to meet with the media, we are starting to get an idea of what the 2023 Colorado Buffaloes might look like when Sept. 2 rolls around and they take on the TCU Horned Frogs.

For obvious reasons, the quarterback and wide receiver positions have received much coverage so far, but Sanders also likes what he has at the running back position. Walk-on Charlie Offerdahl is one of those names that Coach Prime raved about during spring football and is still speaking highly of this fall camp.

Offerdahl, now a sophomore, broke Colorado’s walk-on rushing record with 150 yards last year as a freshman.

Here’s what Sanders had to say on Friday about his walk-on running back:

