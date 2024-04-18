Deion Sanders speaks ahead of CU’s spring game

DENVER (KDVR) — The University of Colorado Boulder’s spring football game is one week out, and head coach Deion Sanders is gearing up for his second season.

The annual spring game will take place at Folsom Field on April 27, also known as “Black and Gold Day.”

Colorado’s Black and Gold Weekend returns

Sanders spoke at CU on Thursday as his team continues to prepare for the scrimmage. You can watch the full press conference in the player above.

Prime enters his second season

Coach Prime is entering his second season as head coach of the Buffaloes after taking over a program that went 1-11 in 2022. Sanders led CU to a 4-8 record (1-8 in the Pac-12) in 2023, which included both big improvements and plenty of room for growth.

This season, the Buffs spring roster will feature 28 newcomers signed by the team in the early signing period. Six players are coming out of high school and 22 from the transfer portal.

‘Black and Gold Weekend’ to be bigger than ever

According to the university, the spring festivities promise to “set a new standard for spring games across the nation.”

While the big game is on Saturday, events will start as early as Thursday, April 25.

Colorado brings in Hall of Fame defensive lineman Warren Sapp to work with Buffs

Some events include a post-game concert with Lil Wayne, a CU football alumni reunion and a talent show.

Tickets for the Lil Wayne concert are still available on the university’s website. The concert will be at the CU Events Center, and tickets are going for $49 and up.

The Buffs officially open the 2024 season at home against North Dakota State on Aug. 31.

