Deion Sanders’ son Shilo makes pick in Celebration Bowl

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Barry Werner
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

A DB with the last name of Sanders making an interception in a game played in Atlanta while wearing No. 21.

If it felt like people at the Celebration Bowl were in a time machine no one could blame them.

In the city where Deion Sanders made so many picks, the College and Pro Football Hall of Famer was coaching Jackson State against South Carolina State in Saturday’s Celebration Bowl.

And in classic “Prime Time” fashion, his son, Shilo, wearing the same digits his father did through a glorious career, picked off a South Carolina State pass.

We’re sure it made Deion a proud dad.

Recommended Stories