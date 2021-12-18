Deion Sanders’ son Shilo makes pick in Celebration Bowl

A DB with the last name of Sanders making an interception in a game played in Atlanta while wearing No. 21.

If it felt like people at the Celebration Bowl were in a time machine no one could blame them.

In the city where Deion Sanders made so many picks, the College and Pro Football Hall of Famer was coaching Jackson State against South Carolina State in Saturday’s Celebration Bowl.

And in classic “Prime Time” fashion, his son, Shilo, wearing the same digits his father did through a glorious career, picked off a South Carolina State pass.

We’re sure it made Deion a proud dad.

Shilo Sanders aka "Young Prime" comes up with the pick for the JSU defense. #CelebrationBowl pic.twitter.com/Qb21U0Qpzp — The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) December 18, 2021

Shilo Sanders playing for his dad, playing DB, and rocking his dad's number is pretty freakin cool. — Mike Golic Jr (@mikegolicjr) December 18, 2021