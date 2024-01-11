Deion Sanders shows respect to Nick Saban, says college football must look itself in the mirror

When reports emerged on Wednesday that longtime Alabama head coach Nick Saban would be retiring, Colorado’s Deion Sanders was quick to show his respect on social media.

The two football icons have been linked closely in recent years due to their appearances together in Aflac commercials. When Colorado got off to a 3-0 start in September, Saban even praised Coach Prime for what he was building in Boulder.

Sanders repaid the favor on Wednesday by calling Saban the “GOAT” (greatest of all time) of college football. Additionally, Sanders also shared his take on why Saban may have called it a career.

WOW! College Football just lost the GOAT to retirement. WOW! I knew it would happen 1 day soon but not this soon. The game has change so much that it chased the GOAT away. College football let's hold up our mirrors and say HONESTLY what u see. #CoachPrime @CUBuffsFootball — COACH PRIME (@DeionSanders) January 10, 2024

College football has undergone plenty of change as of late and Sanders hinted that Saban was “chased” away. Was it NIL (name, image and likeness)? The transfer portal? Hopefully, Sanders will soon elaborate.

