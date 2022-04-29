Deion Sanders shouts out Minnesota Vikings pick Lewis Cine, who played for him at Trinity Christian

After starring in the Boston-area for the first three years of his high school career, Lewis Cine transferred to Trinity Christian in Texas where Deion Sanders was coaching his sons Shedeur and Shilo.

On Thursday night, the Minnesota Vikings selected Cine with the No. 32 overall pick in the first-round. Sanders gave the 6-foot-1, 200-pound safety a shoutout on Twitter Friday morning.

"God bless @LewisCine he flat out earned EVERYTHING he has and gonna receive," Sanders said. "Great young man that has a bright bright future ahead of him. Be frugal my brother but take care of you."

Cine played college football at Georgia, where he recorded 73 tackles and one interception en route to helping the Bulldogs win this year's national title.

He was born in Haiti, and his family lived in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida before moving to Massachusetts

Cine was named Massachusetts Defensive Player of the Year by USA Today following his junior season at Everett High School. He finished his high school career at Trinity Christian, where he was the No. 7 prospect in Texas for the Class of 2018 according to the 247Sports composite.

One of the hardest hitting defensive backs in the 2022 class, Cine also has a habit of landing on winning teams. He won state titles at Everett and Trinity Christian before a national title at Georgia this season.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Deion Sanders shouts out Minnesota Vikings draft pick Lewis Cine