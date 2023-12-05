Deion Sanders shares thoughts on the controversial College Football Playoff field

The four-team College Football Playoff field was announced on Sunday as Michigan, Washington, Texas and Alabama made the cut.

The controversy has been a hot topic after undefeated Florida State was left out. On Monday, the fallout continued, and it will keep on going.

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders spoke with 247Sports’ Carl Reed Jr. on Monday and shared his thoughts on the decision made by the selection committee:

“It’s no way that you’re going to leave coach (Nick) Saban and Alabama out of a playoff — and Georgia. You’re not going to leave Georgia AND Alabama out. It ain’t no playoff if you do that,” Sanders told Reed. “I don’t know how I would’ve handled that. I think (Florida State) coach (Mike) Norvell did a wonderful job articulating himself, speaking his truth and the players supporting him as well. That’s a tough one, man. I would love to be in that situation. Unfortunately, we’re not, but we plan on being in that situation.”

Florida State defeated Louisville in the ACC title game and is the first undefeated Power Five champion to be left out of the field since the new format was revealed, and it has created quite a stir.

Alabama and Georgia faced off in the SEC title game and the Crimson Tide snuck away with the victory, which turned out to be enough.

"You're not going to leave Georgia AND Alabama out. It ain't no playoff if you do that."@DeionSanders when asked if the CFP committee made the right decision in putting in Alabama over Florida State 🗣️ WATCH📺: https://t.co/HZQdMMBhOu pic.twitter.com/FRVMRODeLd — 247Sports (@247Sports) December 4, 2023

Don’t worry, the field will expand to 12 next year.

