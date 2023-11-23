Deion Sanders sends message to recruits: ‘We’re not going to buy anybody’

Opposed to certain other head coaches, Deion Sanders isn’t interested in luring players to Colorado with boatloads of NIL (name, image and likeness) money or otherwise. Instead, the Buffs’ first-year leader is putting his recruiting energy toward prospects who see the bigger picture.

“We want players that want us,” Sanders said Tuesday. “Trying to convince somebody in doing that and being held hostage financially, we ain’t with that. We want players that want to be a Colorado Buffalo and want to come here for all the right reasons… We’re not going to buy anybody, whatsoever. That’s how we approach it.”

While many (if not all) current Buffs players are benefiting from NIL opportunities, Sanders believes that his program and his student-athletes will have the most long-term success when football and academics are put first.

“You come to Colorado to play football for me and the Colorado Buffaloes because you really want to play football and receive a wonderful education,” Sanders said. “All the business stuff is going to happen on the back end if that’s the case. But we are not an ATM. You’re not coming here to get rich unless you really come here with a plan to go to the NFL and get your degree.”

Sanders’ perspective is a refreshing one in today’s complicated era of college athletics.

Earlier this year, Sanders shared his belief that NIL should be “reserved for players who have established themselves.” His sons, Shedeur and Shilo, are two of the most successful early pioneers of the NIL era, each owning multiple deals. Travis Hunter is another established CU Buff who is taking full advantage of earned opportunities. All three of those aforementioned star players have NFL aspirations, though.

