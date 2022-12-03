Deion Sanders seems set on taking head coaching job at Colorado
Prime Time is getting things in order for a move to Boulder, Colorado, per an ESPN report on Friday.
Deion Sanders is preparing for the SWAC Championship with Jackson State on Saturday but according to Pete Thamel, he also has been spending his week making plans for a move to Colorado.
Sources: Deion Sanders and his associates have spent the week recruiting on-field staff, support staff and transfer portal players to Colorado. While a deal isn’t finalized, Sanders has been preparing for his exit to Boulder for after the SWAC title game. https://t.co/qDxbratFZq
— Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 3, 2022
… Sanders and his associates have spent the week making inquiries to both potential members of his on-field staff and support staff at Colorado, pitching them to join him in Boulder, sources said.
A source told ESPN on Friday night that Sanders’ outreach included a call to a prominent player in the NCAA transfer portal, encouraging him to not make a decision because Sanders was heading to Colorado and wanted to recruit him there.
“They’re not doing a great job of hiding this,” said a staff source. “If he backs out of this deal, it would be a huge problem for Colorado.”
If he makes the move, Sanders would be going from an FCS/HBCU program that is currently undefeated to a school that won one game in 2022, and that was in overtime.