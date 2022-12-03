Deion Sanders seems set on taking head coaching job at Colorado

… Sanders and his associates have spent the week making inquiries to both potential members of his on-field staff and support staff at Colorado, pitching them to join him in Boulder, sources said.

A source told ESPN on Friday night that Sanders’ outreach included a call to a prominent player in the NCAA transfer portal, encouraging him to not make a decision because Sanders was heading to Colorado and wanted to recruit him there.

“They’re not doing a great job of hiding this,” said a staff source. “If he backs out of this deal, it would be a huge problem for Colorado.”

If he makes the move, Sanders would be going from an FCS/HBCU program that is currently undefeated to a school that won one game in 2022, and that was in overtime.