Deion Sanders searching for more defensive players out of the transfer portal

The college football transfer portal has been swirling out of control ever since this first window opened. The Colorado Buffaloes have been able to land several transfers so far, and everyone knows they aren’t done yet with the aggressiveness of head coach Deion Sanders.

One day after Christmas, Deion Sanders posted a hilarious request on X as he looks to add more talent to the roster after his Buffs went 4-8 in his first season.

The Buffs have been busy addressing the offensive line, in particular, which isn’t a surprise considering that Shedeur Sanders was the most-sacked quarterback in college football.

However, they also saw some players enter the portal, including Anthony Hankerson, Van Wells and Gerad Christian-Lichtenhan, who all wound up at Oregon State.

Dang, i 👀the portal doing the bank-head bounce. Just when I thought Santa was on his way back to the North Pole he dipped off. Santa please drop another DT, CB ,LB & 1 more Pass Rusher to Boulder. I BELIEVE Santa I BELIEVE ! #CoachPrime @CUBuffsFootball — COACH PRIME (@DeionSanders) December 26, 2023

The Buffs have also added some defensive players recently, including Florida State transfer linebacker DJ Lundy.

On Tuesday, former Purdue linebacker Nic Scourton entered the portal, and Buffs fans immediately went to work trying to sway him to Boulder.

I got a present for you coach. https://t.co/57T9Ba4tAQ — SAMTI🦬🐦‍⬛ (@LJSZN) December 26, 2023

