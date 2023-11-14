Deion Sanders says UCLA recruits who stole from Colorado’s locker room should be forgiven

Valuable items were stolen from both locker rooms when the Colorado Buffaloes faced the UCLA Bruins at the Rose Bowl on Oct. 28. Reports have now emerged that those thieves were four UCLA football recruits from nearby Beaumont High School.

On Tuesday, CU head coach Deion Sanders continued with his classy ways when he expressed that we should forgive those high school students for their actions (h/t BuffStampede).

“Let’s not crucify and punish these high school kids, okay?” Sanders said. “Whatever the punishment that comes along with it, alright, let that be that… community service or whatever it is. Let’s not abort the rest of their opportunities and lives because of a mistake. Because if we were to really do a roll call of mistakes at the age of 17 and 18 in here, I’m sure everybody would tip out of here with their head down like we’re in church.”

Instead of laying into those juveniles and putting them on blast, Coach Prime did the opposite, citing that our society is too quick to criticize those who make mistakes.

As of Tuesday, the names of the thieves have not been released.

