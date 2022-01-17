Deion Sanders says Mike Zimmer and Rick Spielman haven’t spoken in months

Leave it to Deion Sanders to drop a mini bombshell packed within an opinion. According to the Pro Football Hall of Famer, former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer and general manager Rick Spielman hadn’t spoken in months in the lead-up to both men being fired last Monday.

“[Me and Zimmer talked]. We spoke the other day. He and the durn GM hadn’t spoken in months, and it was just a downward spiral,” Sanders said, during an appearance on Barstool Sports’ The Pro Football Show.

Even an outsider could tell it wasn’t all sugar and rainbows within the Vikings organization considering how badly the team has underachieved in recent seasons.

Despite having one of the league’s more talented rosters, the team has missed the playoffs in back-to-back seasons with a losing record. But the thought of the coach and GM not talking for months brings new levels of concern for what was really going on behind closed doors with the Vikings.

It might be one of those situations where we’ll have to wait until someone writes a book to get an answer. The Vikings have clearly moved on, and they are already neck-deep in interviews and evaluating potential replacements for the jobs.

Perhaps change really was needed in Minnesota.

