Deion Sanders says he doesn't 'have any desire or ambition to coach in the NFL'

Jackson State coach Deion Sanders is already drawing plenty of attention as a coach. Sanders led Jackson State to an 11-win season his first year on the job. He was rewarded with the FCS Coach of the Year honor.

That success has already propelled Sanders into NFL conversations. There were no reports Sanders interviewed during the most recent coaching cycle, or that teams contacted Sanders, but there was a belief Sanders could break into the NFL head coaching ranks soon.

Problem is, Sanders doesn't want that. Sanders told CowboysSI.com he has no "desire or ambition to coach in the NFL." Sanders believes he's too old school to coach NFL players.

"I don't have any desire or ambition to coach in the NFL," Sanders told Bri Amaranthus in an exclusive visit with CowboysSI.com. "I have a problem with men getting their checks and not doing their jobs. I would be too tough as a coach in the NFL because I still have those old-school attributes."

Sanders believes he would be "too tough" on NFL players.

That quote echoes what Sanders told Eric Edholm of Yahoo Sports in February. Sanders said he did not "aspire to coach in the NFL any time soon."

Deion Sanders still building something at Jackson State

Sanders' job at Jackson State depends on whether he can recruit top athletes. Saying he's looking to leave for the NFL wouldn't exactly help on the recruiting trail.

On top of that, Sanders only has two seasons under his belt at Jackson State. He's managed some impressive feats — snagging No. 1 recruit Travis Hunter from Florida State — and probably wants to see where that journey leads.

If Sanders keeps it up at Jackson State, calls from NFL teams will come more frequently. Sanders doesn't want to make that jump now, but there's nothing preventing him from changing his mind a few years down the road.