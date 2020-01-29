Deion Sanders says 49ers never offered him new contract after 1994

Deion Sanders' one season in San Francisco was pure Prime Time.

Pro Bowl? Check. All-Pro? Check. AP Defensive Player of the Year? Check. Super Bowl champion? Yeah, that too.

The Hall of Fame cornerback recorded six interceptions during the 1994 season -- three returned for touchdowns -- in 14 games. He even snatched two more picks in the playoffs, leading the 49ers to a 49-26 victory over the San Diego Chargers in Super Bowl XXIX.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

And then he was gone, signing with San Francisco's biggest rivals at the time, the Dallas Cowboys. If it was up to Sanders, however, history would have been changed.

"I was never offered a contract (by the 49ers after the '94 season)," Sanders told KNBR's Greg Papa and John Lund on Tuesday.

Deion Sanders said the #49ers never offered him a new contract after his one year in San Francisco.



PAPA: So you would've come back had they offered you a contract?

SANDERS: Of course!! pic.twitter.com/teyWGdsjtT





— KNBR (@KNBR) January 29, 2020

How the multi-sport athlete found out he wouldn't be coming back to the 49ers is an even crazier story.

"I was playing outfield for the Giants and we had a day game, and after the day game I went over to eat at some restaurant," Sanders remembered. "I think preseason had started to commence. I seen a dude (on the 49ers) on TV with 21 on. Well, I guess it's over."

No player on the 49ers' roster in the '95 season wore No. 21. This was the preseason, though, when players get cut left and right and rosters still are being completed.

Story continues

Sanders hit .268 with six homers and 24 stolen bases between the Cincinnati Reds and Giants in '95. He also won his second straight Super Bowl ring in football, this one coming as a Cowboy.

[RELATED: Why Steve Young got sick in limo after Super Bowl XXIX]

If the 49ers would have offered Sanders a new contract, would he have made San Francisco his new home? No doubt.

"Of course!" Sanders said. "Why wouldn't you offer me a new contract? Never did. Never made an offer."

While Sanders is a two-time champion with a Hall of Fame bust in Canton, Ohio, the 49ers still are chasing another Super Bowl title. That could come as quickly as Sunday in Miami against the Kansas City Chiefs, though.

Programming note: NBC Sports Bay Area feeds your hunger for 49ers Super Bowl coverage with special editions of "49ers Central" all week (8 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, and 3 p.m. Saturday).



Also tune in at 1 p.m. on Super Bowl Sunday for a two-hour special of "49ers Pregame Live" with Laura Britt, Donte Whitner, Jeff Garcia, Ian Williams, Kelli Johnson, Greg Papa and Grant Liffmann. That same crew will have all the postgame reaction on "49ers Postgame Live," starting immediately after the game.





Deion Sanders says 49ers never offered him new contract after 1994 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area