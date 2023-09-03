Deion Sanders, Rick George share emotional moment after Buffs’ big win

The Colorado Buffaloes were not afraid to show their emotions while downing No.17 TCU in Fort Worth on Saturday. From defensive ends coach Nick Williams embracing Deion Sanders on the sideline to players celebrating, the Buffs were excited about their work in Week 1. But one special moment was captured at midfield after the game.

Athletic director Rick George has long believed in the vision that Sanders has had for the program, and the two have been in lockstep even since Coach Prime came to Boulder in December. Their hard work was shown against the Horned Frogs and the two shared an emotional moment together soon after the win:

While you can’t quite make out the words shared between George and Sanders, it was a great moment for CU football. Big things are ahead for the Buffaloes with these two running the show.

