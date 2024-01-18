Deion Sanders reveals why he hasn't hired a defensive coordinator at Colorado yet

Jan 13, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes football head coach Deion Sanders cheers in the second half of the game against the USC Trojans at the CU Events Center.

Colorado coach Deion Sanders isn't interested in being the first to do anything. "Coach Prime" would much rather make a right decision than a quick one.

That's the philosophy he's using in his search for a new defensive coordinator.

"The only reason I haven't hired a person to coordinate (the defense) and (coach) the defensive line is because I'm not tryna be quick, I'm tryna be right," Sanders told former NFL quarterback and ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III on his RG3 and The Ones podcast.

"I'm tryna be right because we have a staff that's built on a lot of guys who have been at the pro level that these kids can glean from and I'm tryna continue that. So sometimes, I might have to wait for the interview to be over for an NFL guy. You don't know what I'm up to."

Charles Kelly spent one season as Colorado's defensive coordinator in 2023 before returning to his alma mater, Auburn, to join the Tigers' coaching staff. The Buffaloes allowed the third-most points, second-most rushing yards and second-most total yards per game in the Pac-12 last season under Kelly.

Whoever Sanders hires as his new defensive coordinator will almost assuredly have ample NFL experience. Sanders even revealed that the search has been narrowed down to just three candidates.

"It might be out of three people right now but they're in interviews as well," Sanders told Griffin III on Thursday. "They're really good, they really are relational, they really know this game and can utilize what we have here to take them to the next level."

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Deion Sanders reveals why he hasn't hired a DC at Colorado yet