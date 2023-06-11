Deion Sanders responds to Pat Narduzzi’s criticism

What Deion Sanders is doing with the Colorado Buffaloes has essentially never been seen before. If the results live up to the hype, there might be a statue built for him outside of Folsom Field.

However, the wild, topsy-turvy state of the transfer portal and this current era of recruiting hasn’t been as exciting for other programs, and Pittsburgh head coach Pat Narduzzi recently issued some critical comments about what Sanders is doing with the portal.

Now, Coach Prime has responded in an epic way (h/t Steve Gardner of USA TODAY Sports).

Sanders dismissed recent criticism from Pittsburgh coach Pat Narduzzi by telling 247Sports in an interview this week, “I don’t know who he is; if he walked in here right now I wouldn’t know him.”

That’s some massive clap back toward Narduzzi. Of course, he expressed frustration last year when he saw Jordan Addison, the 2021 Biletnikoff Award winner, leave for USC in what was a rumored NIL move. Sanders made sure to bring that up, too, as a reason why Narduzzi was upset.

“He is mad at the situation in football now that allowed his best player to leave a year ago,” Sanders said. “He’s not mad at me, he’s using me to shoot bullets at another coach who he has an issue with.”

There isn’t anything wrong with what Coach Prime is doing, and the current state of the game allows for things just like this. Nonetheless, Narduzzi isn’t happy, and these latest comments by Sanders might bring another response.

