Deion Sanders reportedly adds Terrell Owens, more wild names to Jackson State coaching staff

You'll never guess Terrell Owens' wild new football job originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Terrell Owens is back in football.

Sort of.

The former Eagles wideout and Pro Football Hall of Famer has reportedly found the next step in his football journey. He's going to be the wide receivers coach at Jackson State under new head coach Deion Sanders, per WAPT News in Jackson, Mississippi.

And he's not the only unbelievable name on the little-known FCS squad. Just look at this reported coaching staff:

BREAKING: According to sources Deion Sanders coaching will be

Jason Phillips-Off. Coordinator

Terrell Owens WR Coach

Warren Sapp Def. Line Coach

Dennis Thurman-Def. Coordinator

Mario Edwards Sr-Defensive Backs Coach

JSU holdovers TC Taylor and Otis Ridley also on staff — Joe Cook (@JoeCookSports) September 22, 2020

Owens, Sanders, and Warren Sapp on the same staff?! The mind truly boggles.

Jackson State is clearly going all-in on the headline-grabbing moves, and hoping it can recruit simply because the program is in the national conversation, because otherwise it feels like there's no way this works.

Can you imagine meetings where Sanders, Sapp, and Owens are all trying to top each other with jokes, outlandish statements, and general attention-grabbing antics? It's going to be an absolute circus of a locker room.

Just look at the way Sanders entered his introductory press conference on Monday:

What an entrance for @DeionSanders the new head coach of @GoJSUTigersFB pic.twitter.com/0xWttSvrNV — Joe Cook (@JoeCookSports) September 21, 2020

We're all in for a treat.

But the Tigers don't really have much to lose. Their last three head coaches, dating back to 2014, have put up a combined record of 21-40 after years of success under former head coach Rick Comegy, so they seem desperate to turn the ship around.

Desperate enough, apparently, to compile the most bonkers coaching staff in college football.