Deion Sanders refutes report of loaded coaching staff hires at Jackson State

Deion Sanders refutes report of loaded coaching staff hires

For football fans excited by the news of Deion Sanders' reportedly loaded new coaching staff for Jackson State University, press the brakes.

After a local Jackson reporter tweeted a list of star-studded coaches that included Terrell Owens taking care of the receiving corps and Warren Sapp coaching the defensive line, Sanders made sure to refute those claims.

THIS IS ABSOLUTELY WRONG! This is how junk gets started. Not a good way to get started with me. #CoachPrime WOW https://t.co/oybVbOoTSe — Deion Sanders (@DeionSanders) September 22, 2020

Still, it's imporant to note that a week prior to Sanders' hiring, both Jackson State and Primetime himself denied reports saying he was the 21st head football coach in the historically black university's history.

In his first press conference since being unveiled as Jackson State's new coach, Sanders did say the coaching staff he's assembled has 84 years of football experience and the group has been cemented for months now - all the while asking people to stop messaging him asking for a job.

Whether or not any of the reported coaches end up in Mississippi's HBCU remains to be seen. It's likely, however, Sanders will make sure they get a flashy introduction just like he did.