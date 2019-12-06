Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders made a rather interesting guarantee earlier this week that the New England Patriots would be getting some help in the next few weeks.

The question is, how reliable is his take? A rather interesting pair of social media posts from former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant could shed some light on what Sanders was referring to.

Will the 31-year-old make his NFL comeback with the Patriots? He cryptically tweeted that he may receive some big news in the coming weeks, which is synonymous with Sanders' take.

I stop playing the game because some crucial news can be going to down for me these next two weeks... I need to get the proper sleep 😴 https://t.co/4aQQFnUbmd — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) December 6, 2019

He also responded "maybe lol" to an Instagram comment which stated "He's going to the Pats. Confirmed. Mark it."

Dez Bryant, are you signing with the Patriots? "maybe lol" pic.twitter.com/me08PgoQi2 — Larry Brown Sports (@larrybrownsport) December 6, 2019

What's even more interesting is that in November he tweeted that he didn't want to be a starter, he'd rather contribute off the bench. Though he hasn't played in the NFL in two years, he could be a veteran target for Tom Brady and New England, who have Julian Edelman, Mohamed Sanu, Phillip Dorsett and N'Keal Harry on the receiver depth chart.

I'm not trying to go nowhere and be a starter on a team I want to contribute because I know I will be able too... I'm feeling good... in two weeks I'm going to reach out to teams and see what happens.... let's go X — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) November 6, 2019

Sanders lobbied for Bryant's return to the Cowboys in 2018, so Deion could be doing it again for Dez, this time with the Patriots.

Bryant has 531 receptions for 7,459 yards and 73 touchdowns over his eight-year NFL career.

Was Deion Sanders referring to Dez Bryant joining Patriots in coming weeks? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston