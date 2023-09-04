Deion Sanders' postgame presser shows why Colorado is must-watch right now | College Football Enquirer

Yahoo Sports’ Dan Wetzel and Ross Dellenger, and Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde hop on the College Football Enquirer to react to Deion Sanders' epic postgame press conference following Colorado's upset win over TCU.

Video Transcript

DAN WETZEL: The post-game press conference of Coach Prime just being absolutely outrageous. Loved every moment of it. I got receipts. We said we're coming, who's doubt-- the whole thing.

ROSS DELLENGER: You know, we got a show on the field and then we got a show off the field. And it was quite a 15 minutes of a press conference. He, for some reason, targeted Ed Werder of ESPN who covered him at the Cowboys. "I saw what you wrote, he called it "bull junk." So I'm sitting there trying to write this story after the--

DAN WETZEL: Did Ed Werder write anything?

ROSS DELLENGER: What-- yeah, wondering what Ed Werder would have written. I started googling around, whatever. The only thing that comes up is back in March Ed Werder or tweeted about Deion Sanders. And he described Deion as a celebrity football coach.

And I assume, even though that's fairly [? banal, ?] that Deion did not take that well at all. So he called it "bull junk" and kind of asked Ed Werder or multiple times if he believed. And Ed Werner responded, "In what?" And then Deion said, "You don't believe. Next question." It was something.

PAT FORDE: I will-- I would like to make a motion that we just become a Coach Prime podcast until--

DAN WETZEL: We kind of were all offseason, weren't we?

PAT FORDE: We were. We talked about him as much as anybody. That's a well-coached team. People need to say that. And there's going to be a lot of people that have a lot of problems with Deion and the way he does stuff.

But what he does, he says out loud what a bunch of other coaches think. You think there aren't a bunch of arrogant men in this profession? They're all arrogant. And they're all sitting in the locker room saying what he's saying. "Yeah, nobody believed in us." What Deion is just there's no filter. There's nothing holding him back.

And he is a force of personality. And yes, what is this going to do for recruiting? We'll see if it can be sustained. But now the stakes and the stage keep getting bigger for Colorado the more they win. And we'll see what happens in Boulder against Nebraska.