Deion Sanders points to Kirk Cousins for Mike Zimmer firing

Deion Sanders isn’t letting Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins off the hook when it comes to the firing of former head coach Mike Zimmer.

During an appearance on Barstool Sports’ The Pro Football Show, the Hall of Famer pointed his finger directly at the quarterback position for coaching firings across the league.

“When you look back on this, guys, just look at the commonality of the guys that have gotten fired,” said Sanders, when giving his thoughts on Zimmer. “Look at all of the guys that got fired and then look to the quarterback play. And there’s a common thread to each and every durn one of them.”

The Vikings have one postseason appearance in the last four years with Cousins as the starting quarterback. They missed the playoffs in the other three seasons and have finished with losing records in the previous two years.

There truly is a commonality between great quarterback play and job stability. So “Prime” does make a solid point there.

But to be fair, the defense has struggled significantly for the Vikings in recent years with the unit finishing 31st overall this season. There have also been problems along the offensive line, particularly at right guard and center.

Cousins isn’t without culpability, but he also isn’t completely to blame, either. Of course, that still won’t change the minds of those that believe he isn’t the answer in Minnesota.

