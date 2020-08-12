Deion Sanders not jobless for long after leaving NFL Network

Hall of Famer Deion Sanders left NFL Network Tuesday, but he quickly found a new job at a competitor.

Sanders announced Wednesday that with his next move, he'd be joining Barstool Sports.

The eight-time Pro-Bowler and two-time Super Bowl champion reportedly left NFL Network after he was asked to take a pay cut when his contract expired. He refused, so his deal was not renewed.

Sanders has also expressed interest in coaching, claiming he'll be the head coach of a college football team by 2021. That may still happen for the all-time great cornerback, but it looks like he'll be busy with his new gig in the meantime.

Controversial statements about NFL players foregoing the 2020 season over concerns with the coronavirus pandemic put Sanders in headlines last week. Though it is unclear whether those comments played a part in Sanders' departure from NFL Network, it also seems it didn't hinder his other job prospects.

