Deion Sanders has no issue with the Packers drafting Jordan Love

Based on things said by Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre, current Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has a problem with his team’s decision to use a first-round draft pick (and, in order to trade up four spots, a fourth-round pick) to select Rodgers’ potential successor, Jordan Love. Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders has no problem with the move.

“I like it,” Sanders told Rich Eisen on Thursday. “You have to understand you have a quarterback that’s going to turn 40 in a couple years. And you think it’s absurd to start thinking about a replacement? This is the only position where that is an insult.”

It’s not an insult as to any quarterback. It’s quite possibly an insult as to one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time, especially when he repeatedly has said that he plans to remain with the team indefinitely into the future — and that Rodgers would benefit from more immediate help, if the goal is to win now.

Also, whether Sanders or anyone else thinks Rodgers shouldn’t be upset doesn’t matter; if he’s upset, he’s upset, and no one saying he shouldn’t be upset will make him not upset.

Amid growing speculation, rooted in the things Rodgers said to Favre and the things Favre said publicly, Rodgers has returned to social media, with a couple of innocuous posts on Instagram and an endorsement of the Netflix show After Life on Twitter. It’s quite possibly a Serenity Now strategy for creating the impression that he’s not particularly bothered by anything that has happened in the last week, even if he is. And even if some think he shouldn’t be.

With the NFL currently shut down and no indication as to when players will be back at team facilities, it remains to be seen when and if Rodgers will choose to address the situation directly, whether through an interview or a social-media post.

When and if he does, everything he says and doesn’t say will be carefully scrutinized. That’s both the blessing and the curse that goes along with having a reputation for both being brilliant and calculating when it comes to the messages sent by a future Hall of Famer who, despite his desire to remain with the Packers until he chooses to retire, now has an apparent shelf life of two seasons in Green Bay, and maybe less.

Deion Sanders has no issue with the Packers drafting Jordan Love originally appeared on Pro Football Talk