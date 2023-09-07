Deion Sanders on Nebraska game ‘this is personal’

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders met with the media earlier in the week. The Buffaloes are preparing for their home opener this Saturday against Nebraska.

Colorado is now ranked No. 25 in nation after defeating TCU on the road last Saturday. Coach Prime started his media availability by complimenting Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule.

“They’re well-coached. I do admire their coach tremendously — what he did in Baylor. I know things didn’t go the way they desired to go at Carolina, but just that opportunity and doing what he did is something that some aspire — I don’t aspire — to go to, but I like him. He’s done a phenomenal job with that team and trying to get them in the right direction. They play hard, they play tough, they’re physical. They dot I’s and cross T’s, and trust me, they’re not going to lay down in any means. They going to come in here and be prepared for a dogfight.”

On admiring Matt Rhule

Colorado Head Coach Deion Sanders gives his thoughts on the #Huskers & Nebraska Head Coach Matt Rhule: "I do admire their coach tremendously…They're going to come in here and be prepared for a dog fight." pic.twitter.com/SLnxPYpiH8 — Matt Foster KETV (@MattFosterTV) September 5, 2023

Deion Sanders on the "severity" of the rivalry

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

“I’ve learned the severity, the serious nature of this rivalry and I’m embracing it 100%. This is personal. That’s the message of the week.”

On the demand for tickets

🦬 @DeionSanders on the Nebraska game guest list. Says, “I have some friends coming that you guys are going to love to see”. 👀 On alumni attending, says it’s very important to him that they feel like they’re apart of this b/c he wouldn’t be here w/o them. pic.twitter.com/baWoySSPAn — Mat Smith (@RealMatSmith) September 5, 2023

On have played against Nebraska while at Florida State

USA TODAY Sports

“They were unbelievable. One of my dearest friends, Broderick Thomas, played for Nebraska, and I can remember on one of my bye weeks in college I went to see him play and I saw the crowd and the way they responded, and it was unbelievable.”

On Shedeur Sanders not liking Nebraska

“At Colorado, we don’t like Nebraska. Simple as that” -QB Shedeur Sanders CALLING ALL HUSKER BLACKSHIRTS 🏴‍☠️ pic.twitter.com/zZqgCWQX1O — Barstool ‘Skers (@BarstoolHusker) September 5, 2023

On moving on from the TCU victory

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

“We had some gentlemen that can play this game, but that does not mean anything going into this week. It’s a whole new focus, a whole new understanding of what’s at stake. This is a rivalry, as we understand now… We take it very seriously. First home game in front of Buff Nation.”

On banning the color Red

Shedeur Sanders said Coach Prime has banned the color red from the #CUBuffs facilities this week. "I gotta take the red shirt off my website this week." — Tyler King (@King_TylerB) September 5, 2023

