Deion Sanders named Sports Illustrated's Sportsman of the Year

Fort Myers native and Colorado head football coach Deion Sanders was named Sports Illustrated's Sportsman of the Year, the magazine announced Thursday.

The 56-year-old Sanders, a North Fort Myers High alum, took over the Buffaloes' program last December, soon after the team completed a dismal 1-11 season. Colorado got off to fast start under Sanders, winning its first three games before injuries and a lack of depth contributed to a six-game losing streak that saw the Buffaloes finish 4-8.

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders reacts as he talks to son and quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) after a penalty against the Arizona State Sun Devils in the second half at Mountain America Stadium in Oct 2023.

“Deion Sanders dominated the sports conversation in 2023 as a transformative figure not just in Colorado, but for the entire realm of college sports,” said Stephen Cannella, Sports Illustrated's Editor in Chief. “On and off the field, he represents a new model for the modern college coach. The Sportsperson of the Year honor, a distinction for some of the most legendary figures in sports over the past seven decades, is now enriched by the addition of Deion to its roster."

Sanders is just the seventh coach to win the award, which the magazine started in 1954 to recognize "an athlete, coach or team who best represents the spirit and ideals of sportsmanship, character and performance."

Here are a few of Sanders' most memorable achievements from his first season at Colorado.

Deion Sanders told Colorado players to get ready 'to jump in the portal' and fans had mixed feelings

Sanders remade the Buffaloes' roster

During his first meeting with Colorado players, Sanders made it clear most of them would not be welcomed back, telling them to "go ahead and jump in the portal." Only 10 players from the Buffaloes' 2022 roster returned for 2023 as Sanders and his coaching staff brought in an unprecedented 87 new players, some from his previous coaching stint at Jackson State. Those included his son, quarterback Shedeur Sanders and star two-way player Travis Hunter.

Sanders generated extraordinary excitement in Boulder

Colorado set a spring game attendance record by drawing more than 47,000 fans to a glorified practice that was televised by ESPN. For the first time in 27 years, the Buffaloes sold out every home game for the 2023 season.

Celebrities like The Rock, Hall of Fame athletes and hip-hop stars became regular attractions on the Colorado sidelines. Sales at the team's online store increased more than 2,000%.

Sanders also had an outsized impact on the college itself, with Sports Illustrated reporting first-year applications increased 26.4% from 2022.

Colorado won big (at least early)

The hype surrounding the Buffaloes reached its peak in September when the team won its first three games, starting with a 45-42 upset of No. 16 TCU, which played in the national title game last season, to open the year.

“Do you believe now?” Sanders asked a reporter after his team's shocking victory over the Horned Frogs, who were 20½-point favorites.

Shedeur Sanders passed for a school-record 510 yards in the game and four touchdowns, generating some early Heisman Trophy hype.

The Buffaloes followed with victories over Nebraska and Colorado State before consecutive lopsided losses to No. 10 Oregon and No. 8 USC. Shedeur Sanders ended the season as the nation's most sacked quarterback.

