Deion Sanders to miss third straight Jackson State football game against Texas Southern

Jackson State coach Deion Sanders is out for the third consecutive week, the school confirmed to The Clarion Ledger.

Doctors have ordered Sanders to take some time off as he recovers from foot surgery. He coached for several weeks after the surgery with his foot on a scooter.

Interim coach Gary Harrell will coach the Tigers again during Saturday's contest against Texas Southern. Jackson State has beaten Bethune Cookman and Mississippi Valley State while Sanders is out.

The game is set to feature the SWAC's top freshman quarterbacks in Sanders' son Shedeur Sanders and Texas Southern's Andrew Body. Both are top-five in the SWAC in passing yards.

Shedeur Sanders is 171-250 passing with 2,107 yards and 20 touchdowns against three interceptions. Seven of those touchdowns have come in the last two games while Deion Sanders has been out.

