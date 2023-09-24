Deion Sanders' message after Colorado's blowout loss at Oregon: 'You better get me right now'

EUGENE, Ore. – Colorado football coach Deion Sanders has a message for those who watched his team get demolished here Saturday on national television.

Oregon won, 42-6, marking the first loss for Sanders as coach of the Buffaloes after a sensational 3-0 start.

“You better get me right now,” Sanders said. “This is the worst we’re gonna be. You better get me right now.”

He called it a “good old-fashioned butt-kicking” and even made special note of comments made before the game by Oregon coach Dan Lanning.

“The Cinderella story is over, man,” Lanning told his players, as shown on ABC. “They’re fighting for clicks. We’re fighting for wins. There’s a difference, right? There’s a difference. This game ain’t gonna be played in Hollywood. It’s gonna be played on the grass.”

Asked if he heard about Lanning’s comments, Sanders said, “Yeah, I got messages. God bless him, though, man. He’s a great coach. He did a great job. God bless him. Take their shots. They won. I don’t shoot. They won.”

Oregon quarterback Bo Nix completed 28 of his 33 passes for 276 yards and three touchdowns, leading the way for an Oregon team (4-0) that scored touchdowns on its first three possessions and led 35-0 at halftime.

By contrast, Sanders’ son, Shedeur, struggled at quarterback as the Colorado offensive line gave up seven sacks in front of a loud green and yellow crowd of 59,889. Shedeur Sanders finished 23-of-33 passing for 159 yards and one touchdown that came with 2:51 remaining on a cloudy, mild day at Autzen Stadium.

Colorado coach Deion Sanders, left, and Oregon's Dan Lanning meet at midfield after the game at Autzen Stadium.

His dad said afterward the difference between Colorado and Oregon was “definitely not” a talent gap but confirmed he believed his team is seven or eight good players away from where they need to be.

“I don’t say stuff just to say it, for a click, contrary to what somebody said,” Deion Sanders said, referring to Lanning. “I keep receipts.”

But he also acknowledged that his high-profile personality plays a role in how his team is perceived.

“Teams are trying to beat me,” said Sanders, who came to the postgame news conference wearing a suit with his trademark sunglasses and chain. “They’re not trying to beat our team. They keep forgetting I’m not playing anymore. I had a great career…. That’s what it really is. I signed up for it, so let’s go.”

Asked if that makes it tougher on his players, Sanders said no.

“These are grown men,” the Pro Football Hall of Famer said. “I’m not out there. If was out there playing against every coach (Colorado) played against, we would be totally dominant.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Deion Sanders after Colorado's loss to Oregon: 'You better get me now'