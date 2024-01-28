Deion Sanders has a new mansion in Colorado thanks to sons Shedeur, Shilo and Deion Jr.

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders

The NIL era of college football has allowed some top athletes to give back to their families before making it to the NFL. For Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders and safety Shilo Sanders, that's meant buying a new mansion for their father, Deion Sanders, in the mountains of Colorado.

A video posted to Deion Sanders Jr.'s YouTube account, "Well Off Media," on Friday showed the Buffaloes' head coach touring the mansion with Shedeur and Deion Jr., aka Bucky. The sons eventually bought the mansion for their father.

"My three sons had the thought process that they wanted me to see this," the Buffaloes' head coach said in the video. "That's unbelievable. It almost provokes a tear."

The mansion includes an indoor movie theater, an outdoor pool, a wine cellar and an unimpeded view of the mountain surroundings.

"Your life's complete now, man," Shedeur said.

"We've got to win," Deion said, shaking his head. "That's when it's complete."

