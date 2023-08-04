Deion Sanders makes sly remark about Oregon, college football realignment

Colorado football coach Deion Sanders held his first preseason press conference Friday and used it to give an update on his health, provide his expectations for the coming season and even make a sly remark about Oregon after that school’s coach recently took a shot at the Buffaloes.

It was Sanders’ first time answering questions from reporters since Colorado announced last week it was leaving the Pac-12 Conference to return to the Big 12 next year. That move prompted Oregon coach Dan Lanning to take a swipe at Colorado earlier this week when asked for his reaction to it.

“Not a big reaction,” Lanning said Monday. “I'm trying to remember what they won to affect this conference and I don't remember. Do you remember them winning anything? I don't remember them winning anything."

Four days later, the news came out that Oregon also is leaving the Pac-12 Conference with Washington to join the Big Ten.

Sanders was asked about the “craziness” of college football realignment Friday.

What did he say?

“Man, I don’t care nothing about no different teams moving,” said Sanders, who was hired at Colorado in December. “We’re trying to win, man. I don’t care what we play. I don’t care what conference, who we’re playing against. We’re trying to win. All this is about money. You know that. It’s about a bag (money). Everybody is chasing a bag. Then you get mad at the players when they chase it. How’s that? How do the grown-ups get mad at the players when they chase it when the colleges are chasing it.”

A reporter then noted the news Friday about Oregon and Washington also leaving the Pac-12 for greener pastures. Sanders pounced on that, referencing the recent swipe made against his school after it decided to do the same.

“Yeah, same teams that talk about us, right?” Sanders said, triggering laughter from the room. Sanders then clapped his hands and said, “Woo! Oh Lord, that was good.”

Colorado head football coach Deion Sanders responds to questions during a press conference on Friday.

What about his health?

Sanders recently underwent another surgery to remove blood clots in his leg and to fix his troubled left foot. He still walks with a limp but hopes to be able to run again in time for the season opener Sept. 2 at TCU.

“I should be able to run out with the team at Fort Worth,” said Sanders, who has battled foot problems and clots since 2021, when he missed three games because of it as head coach at Jackson State. “That’s the goal, and we’re going to eclipse it. It’s gonna happen.”

Sanders also was asked if these issues related to his previous injuries as a player. He said the blood clots had nothing to do with that or with being vaccinated against COVID-19.

“It had nothing to do with the shot,” he said. “It’s hereditary. So people should know that. My uncle passed away with blood clots. My other uncle almost passed away with blood clots. My mother had blood clots. It’s hereditary, unfortunately.”

What about his team this year?

Sanders made some lofty remarks about the state of his offense, which is led by his son Shedeur Sanders at quarterback. Freshman running back Dylan Edwards has gotten his attention, too.

“Dylan Edwards is a phenomenal electrifying player,” Sanders said. “We plan on him returning kicks as well as getting the ball to him as much as possible.”

Sanders also said his receivers run “like the wind” and shot down a question about the biggest challenges his team faced in installing its offense under offensive coordinator Sean Lewis.

“We don’t have challenges,” Sanders said. “We present challenges.”

What are his expectations?

His team returns only 10 scholarship players from a team that finished 1-11 last year and was possibly the worst team in major college football. Sanders since has brought in nearly 70 new scholarship players, including 46 four-year transfer players.

Colorado still was predicted to finish 11th out of 12 teams in the Pac-12 this year by the media who cover the league.

“We’re gonna win,” Sanders said. We’re gonna win. We’re gonna win. I don’t’ know how to say it – I wish I could say it in several different languages, but we’re going to win.”

Follow reporter Brent Schrotenboer @Schrotenboer. Email: bschrotenb@usatoday.com

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Deion Sanders makes remark about Oregon after swipe from Ducks coach