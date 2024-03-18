Deion Sanders 'loves' Greg Gard's locker room celebration after Wisconsin basketball's Big Ten tournament win over Purdue

No one will mistake Wisconsin basketball coach Greg Gard for Deion Sanders.

After all, there's only one Coach Prime.

But Gard did his best impression of Sanders this past weekend during the Big Ten basketball tournament.

Sanders, who brought his flashiness to the Colorado Buffaloes program as he took the college football world by storm last fall, was known among many things for his signature phrase "play my theme music" to his team at the end of locker room speeches to fire up his squad. Music would then blast in the locker room. Fox Sports even used it for promotion videos and Sanders has filed to have that phrase trademarked.

Well, Sanders is more than OK to share that statement with Gard.

After the Badgers upset top-seeded Purdue in the Big Ten tournament semifinals on Saturday, an exuberant Gard finished off his passionate speech by telling someone in the locker room to "play my theme music."

“Raise your hand if you fouled out.” 🙋‍♂️🤣



We can’t get enough of Greg Gard’s postgame speech. 🦡#B1GMBBT x @BadgerMBB pic.twitter.com/suhJuztKjJ — Wisconsin On BTN (@WisconsinOnBTN) March 16, 2024

What would that music be?

"Jump Around", of course! The 1990s song from House of Pain is often played at sporting events but it has become synonymous with Wisconsin since it first started playing at football games at Camp Randall Stadium in 1998.

On Sunday, Sanders responded to a video on the Wisconsin Badgers basketball team's X account that featured Gard's locker room speech with his approval.

"I absolutely Love it," Sanders wrote. "God bless you Coach & your Team!!!!"

I absolutely Love it. God bless you Coach & your Team!!!! https://t.co/5UCFQq0VZg — COACH PRIME (@DeionSanders) March 17, 2024

Gard didn't get to play Wisconsin's theme music on Sunday after the Badgers fell to Illinois on Sunday. But will the Badgers get the chance to jump around during the NCAA Tournament?

Wisconsin opens March Madness against James Madison in the first round of the NCAA Tournament Friday night in a classic 5 vs. 12 seed matchup.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Deion Sanders reacts to Wisconsin basketball's Greg Gard's celebration